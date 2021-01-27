Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $78.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

