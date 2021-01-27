Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.
NYSE:SAFE opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $78.46.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.
