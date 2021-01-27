Safex Token Market Cap Tops $18.10 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Safex Token token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and approximately $12,310.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001405 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 181.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

