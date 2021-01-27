Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/22/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. "

NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 17,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

