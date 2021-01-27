Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.92

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.92 and traded as high as $39.00. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 13,778 shares trading hands.

SAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $541,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.