San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.18. San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 413,039 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

Kairos Metals Corp. provides copper, gold, and silver exploration services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.