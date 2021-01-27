Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1,879.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

