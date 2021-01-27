Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 708,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $39.02.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 50.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.