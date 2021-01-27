Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 708,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $39.02.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 50.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.
Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.