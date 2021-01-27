Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Shares Gap Down to $563.00

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $563.00, but opened at $546.00. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) shares last traded at $559.00, with a volume of 58,565 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 583.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 617.51. The stock has a market cap of £824.82 million and a PE ratio of 54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

