Santander Consumer USA (SC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

SC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

