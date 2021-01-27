Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

