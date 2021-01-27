Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $425.00

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $425.00 and last traded at $425.00, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $420.00.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 150.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

