Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.90 by Berenberg Bank

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.69 ($7.87).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.61 ($7.77) on Wednesday. Schaeffler AG has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.48 and its 200 day moving average is €6.09.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.