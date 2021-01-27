Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

SCFLF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

