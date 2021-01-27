Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $118.90 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,195 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of Raytheon Technologies worth $118,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

