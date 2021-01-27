Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $20.33 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,118 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

