Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 294,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $198.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

