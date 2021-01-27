Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 13,431 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.5% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $100,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.27. The company has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.