Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,788 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.0% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $134,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after buying an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.