Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,872 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $72,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $213.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average of $155.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

