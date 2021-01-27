Schneider National (SNDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.18-1.22 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.37-0.41 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE SNDR opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
