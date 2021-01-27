Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 10.1%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) fell 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.81 and last traded at $84.01. 1,662,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 765,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $257,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $5,923,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,111,953 shares of company stock worth $130,641,552 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 182.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 299.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

