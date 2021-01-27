Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 303,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 144,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

