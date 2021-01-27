Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lowered by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,725 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.85. 109,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.