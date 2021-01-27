Scopus Biopharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Shares Down 6.7%

Scopus Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.90. 990,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the average session volume of 180,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Scopus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

