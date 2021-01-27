ScPrime (SCP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,536.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $20,536.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,001,726 coins and its circulating supply is 32,318,115 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

