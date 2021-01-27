Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SRL stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

