Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.29

Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 123283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

