Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FUL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

