Secret Price Tops $1.30 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Secret has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $90.95 million and $1.83 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00319012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033362 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.01519378 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

