Secret (SCRT) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $84.33 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00314800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032359 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.93 or 0.01560661 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

