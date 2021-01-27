Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

OTCMKTS SECYF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

