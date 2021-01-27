Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
STS stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195.40 ($2.55). 406,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.61. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The firm has a market cap of £203.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.
Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) Company Profile
