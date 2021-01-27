Security National Trust Co. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,917.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,773.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,636.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

