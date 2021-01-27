Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 6,220,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,610,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
