Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 6,220,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,610,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

