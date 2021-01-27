Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $566,878.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $566,878.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00133840 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00288958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00036219 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

