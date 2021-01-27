Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 73.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $718,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,041 shares of company stock worth $2,903,348 in the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

