SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II Sells 21,576 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $541,989.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,898,360 shares in the company, valued at $72,806,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24.

NYSE SLQT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. 1,246,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,623. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.