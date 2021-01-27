SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Robert Clay Grant Sells 21,598 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $542,541.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,218,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,606,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.

Shares of SLQT stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 704,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $9,623,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.