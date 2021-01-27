SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Robert Clay Grant Sells 21,598 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $542,541.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,218,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,606,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.
Shares of SLQT stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 704,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $9,623,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
