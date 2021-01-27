SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SelectQuote worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,912 shares of company stock worth $4,140,426. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

SLQT opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

