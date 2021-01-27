Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $1.32 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00923671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.04403984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,633,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

