Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading Down 5%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.61 and last traded at $73.93. 528,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 460,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,417,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,918 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

