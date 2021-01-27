Semux Reaches Market Capitalization of $111,390.58 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 238.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Semux token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $111,390.58 and $2,865.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003619 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001253 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

