Sense (SENSE) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Sense has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1,553.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sense has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Sense token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00897115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.04434247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Sense Profile

Sense (SENSE) is a token. Sense’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,881,012 tokens. Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sense is www.sensetoken.com

Buying and Selling Sense

