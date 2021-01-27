SENSO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $760,577.00 (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One SENSO token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SENSO has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. SENSO has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $760,577.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000130 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SENSO Token Profile

SENSO is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SENSO

SENSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using U.S. dollars.

