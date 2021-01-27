Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Reaches $14.08 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 43.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 64.2% against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $732,173.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

