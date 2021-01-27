Sentivate Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $157,714.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

