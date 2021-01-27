Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Trading 16.3% Higher

Shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) traded up 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $19.99. 127,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 24,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

The company has a market cap of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 105.10%.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.