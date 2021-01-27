Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 969,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,046,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,797,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

