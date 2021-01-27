Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 969,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,046,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,797,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
