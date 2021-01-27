Serum Hits Market Capitalization of $96.81 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00006183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $96.81 million and $247.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00131155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00286641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00068821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

