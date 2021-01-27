ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $532.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.68.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,909.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.